Bigg Boss 15 Finale! : Kya Baat Hai! Meet the top three finalists of the show Pratik Sejhapal, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Finally, Bigg Boss 15 ends, and today the show will get the winner of the season and one of the contestants would take the trophy home.

The top six finalists of the show were Pratik, Rashami, Nishant, Shamita, Tejasswi, and Karan, and one of them would be declared as the winner of the show.

Now as we saw the first one to be eliminated from the show was Rashami Desai and then Nishant decided to get eliminated as he walked out with Rs. 10 lakhs.

Then we saw how Deepika Padukone entered the house and evicted Shamita Shetty as she got fewer votes and finally the show got its top three contestants.

Pratik, Karan, and Tejasswi have made it to the top three and one of them would take the trophy home.

Pratik has been in the show from his OTT days and has proved his game on the show and played the game in a very dignified manner and many celebrities are rooting for him. He has been targeted many times in the show but has kept calm and not crossed any boundaries and he grabbed the headlines for his friendship with Nishant and Shamita.

On the other hand, Karan since the initial days has come out very strong and many people did see him as the winner of the show and he had earned the mastermind title for this season, but then when his love story began with Tejasswi his game came down and he was warned by the host and the guests of the show to buckle up and play the game before it's late and finally he bounced back played and reached the finale of the show.

Whereas Tejasswi, as had an up and down journey on the show where in the begging her game, was strong but once the TejRan track began her game too fell down and many times she was taunted by the guests of the show. She was pulled up for talking badly against a woman, for ag shaming her, and for targeting Shamita when it came to Karan but the actress stood still and fought every obstacle and finally made it to the top three finalists of the show.

Well, now one of them would win the game and take home the trophy and would be declared as the winner of the show.

It’s a very tough call as all three are very tough contestants and have played the game well and are deserving finalists of the show.

