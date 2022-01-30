Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Lovely! Siddhant Chaturvedi raps during the finale and Deepika Padukone reveals she stalks Salman Khan; the team of Gehraiyaan has a fun time on the show

MUMBAI: Today marks the last episode of Bigg Boss and the finale is happening on a grand scale.

As we saw Nishant walked away with the briefcase of Rs. 10 lakhs and got eliminated from the show and the top 4 finalists of the show were Pratik, Shamita, Karan, and Tejasswi.

The entire cast of the movie Gehraiyaan Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa came on the show and spoke about the movie.

Salman Khan greeted the entire cast and they had an interaction with the contestants, Anaya said that she is nervous and all four are the deserving winners of the show.

Salman told that earlier when Siddhant had come on the show he didn’t tell him to rap and this time he won’t leave the opportunity the young lad changed the lyrics of “Sher Aya” and sang a song for Bigg Boss.

Ananya danced with Salman Khan on her father’s song and entertained the audience, when Deepika was asked which actor she stalks on social media the actor said, Salman Khan.

But the tricky question was asked to Dhairya Karwa, which was which actress among Ananya and Deepika did he enjoy working with.

The actor said that he enjoyed working with Deepika as the thing could be understood.

The highlight of the show was when Nishant thought the entire cast how to tweak and that was worth a watch.

Well, seems like the entire cast had a wonderful time on the show and now Deepika would enter the house and would evict one person.

