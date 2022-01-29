Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Lovely! The top six contestants break down as they watch their mother’s on-screen, housemates perform with Salman Khan, and ex–winners of the show give a rocking performance

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is all set to wrap up and the finale of the show is all set to telecast today.

The top six – finalists of the show are Pratik, Shamita, Nishant, Karan, Tejasswi, and Rashami and one of them would be the winner of the show.

Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita have been playing the game since OTT days and have been locked in the house for a longer time while Karan and Tejasswi are the only Jungle contestants who made it to the finale and Rashami is the wild card contestant.

As we had reported earlier, Deepika Padukone, Siddant, ex-winners of Bigg Boss Rubina, Gauahar, Shwetha, Urvashi, and Shehnaaz Gill will be coming on the finale of the show and they might be giving a tribute to SidNazz and to Late actor Siddarth Shukla.

There will be a lot of dance performances that will take place on the show and many of the performances have also been shot.

The finale will be taking place on a grand scale where the ex–winners of the show will be gracing the show where they would be having stunning performances and will be entertaining the audience.

The contestants will also be performing with host Salman Khan and on the title track of Race 3.

Finally, the contestants will get to see their mothers on-screen and one of them would be eliminated from the show through their mothers.

A lot is going to happen on the finale of the show and it's going to be an entertaining finale.

