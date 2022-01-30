BIGG BOSS 15 FINALE: WOW! Rajiv Adatia CREDITS Rakhi Sawant for Entertainment in the show; Salman Khan ASSURES bringing her back in next season

MUMBAI: Today marks the last episode of Bigg Boss and the finale is happening on a grand scale.

Bigg Boss 15 has been extremely eventful, now with Shamita leaving at the fourth position, the top three remain, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. If we talk about their journeys, viewers got the hottest couple in town TejRan with the show and the dapper Pratik Sehajpal.

While talking to the wild cards of the fifteenth season, Salman asks Rakhi who has been the most entertaining contestant, she tells it's her, they entered the show when the actors were at their most boring phase in the show, she brought drama and entertainment with her and woke them from the sleep.

Salman then goes to Rajiv Adatia with the same question, he credits Rakhi Sawant for the entertainment in the show, Salman Khan confirms that Rakhi will come in the next season too.

