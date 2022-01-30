Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Wow! Salman Khan finally confesses that he is committed and no more single; leaves Shehnaaz Gill stumped

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end as the finale of the show will continue today, in yesterday’s episode, one did see how Rashami was eliminated from the show and how the contestants broke down after seeing their mother.

Raqesh and Tejasswi also had a tiff with each other regarding the insecurity between Tejasswi and Shamita.

There would be ex–winners of the show who will be gracing the show and will be performing during the finale, earlier we had reported that the cast Gehraiyaan will also be coming on the show.

Bigg Boss 13 most loved contestant Shehnaaz will also be seen on the show where she would be giving a tribute to late actor Siddarth Shukla and will be living SidNazz moments.

Post, the performance Salman Khan calls Shehnaaz on stage and the moment she sees him, she breaks down and tells him that since she met him she is getting emotional.

Salman gives a hug to her and tries to pacify her but in the process also gets emotional and breaks down as they both remember the tiger of Bigg Boss late actor Siddarth Shukla.

ALSO READ: Look at what Shehnaaz Gill commented on Siddharth Shukla's latest Instagram post)

Post that, Shehnaaz and Salman would have a fun conversation where she tells him that now she has become “Hindustan Ka Katrina” as the real one as become “ Punjab Ka Katrina”.

To which Salman Khan says that everyone should be happy, to which Shehnaaz told the superstar that being single one is happy to which the actor said that once he becomes single, he would know how it is.

Sana asks him if he is committed and he says “Yes” which shocks Shehnaaz and the people present on the show because it was Shehnaaz and the liking that Salman as for her she could ask such a question to Salman or else the actor doesn’t allow anyone to get into his personal life.

Well, today the show will get its winner and the audience would know who would take the trophy home Pratik, Nishant, Karan, Shamita, or Tejasswi.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla’s fans feel no other couple in BB history can repeat their chemistry; #DestinedSidNaaz becomes top Twitter trend )