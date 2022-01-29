Bigg Boss 15 finale: Wow! Shehnaaz Gill’s tribute to late actor Siddarth Shukla will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Late actor Siddarth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's friendship was loved by the audience. It all began in the Bigg Boss house (Seaso 13), and they fondly call them Sidnaaz.

Their relationship was special in many ways, as they used to fight a lot and then quickly patch up.

Whenever they had problems and we're not talking to each other, fans started to trend the hashtag #wewantsidnaaz back. The duo made a place in the audience’s hearts and is loved by one and all.

Their fans keep posting their photos and videos online. Viewers miss watching them together, and when Siddarth came on Bigg Boss 14 as a toofani senior, the audience missed watching Shehnaaz along with him.

The two also appeared in music videos Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona, which are creating history when it comes to viewership.

Unfortunately, on September 2nd, 2021 Siddarth Shukla passed away due to a massive heart attack which shocked his fans and the entire entertainment industry.

Siddarth became shot to fame and stardom after his stint in Bigg Boss 13 where he even emerged as the winner of the show and since then he has been known as the best player of the show and the makers also kept calling him on the show as they knew that the audience would love to watch him on the show.

The finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be taking place this weekend and Shehnaaz will be appearing on the show and she will be giving a tribute to Late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddarth Shukla.

Where she would be re–living the moments of SidNaaz and would be taking the audience through the journey of Bigg Boss 13.

The fans are waiting and will be left tear–eyed as Shehnaaz would be giving a tribute to the king of Bigg Boss Siddarth.

Well, the love for Siddarth and Shehnaaz hasn’t decreased, and the two still have a massive fan following.

