Bigg Boss 15: Finally! Vikas Gupta breaks his silence as to why he didn’t enter this season and also spoke about Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is considered as one of the strongest and most wise players of the Bigg Boss game. He was the contestant during Bigg Boss season 11 and he played the game so well that he got the title of Mastermind from the audiences and he emerged as the second runner–up for the show.

Post, Bigg Boss Vikas hosted the two seasons of MTV Ace of Space and there also he gained a lot of popularity and the audiences did love his hosting skills.

After participating in Bigg Boss Season 11, Vikas was called to come on all the season's posts either as a guest or a wild card contestant.

In Season 12 he had come as a guest where he told everyone how they were performing, Season 13 he had entered as Late actor Siddarth Shukla’s connection to play the game in the family special episode, and last but not the least he entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant and he did play the game well.

A lesser-known fact is that Vikas was offered to enter the Bigg Boss 15 but the host didn’t do so as he had a valid reason.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan reveals about her past with Vikas Gupta)

In the latest interview, Vikas said “ The Main reason I don’t want to enter the house is that I have four friends. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehajpal, I know all of them would be in Top 5 for sure”

On asked about Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship Vikas said “Everyone remembers what Karan said to Tejasswi “Shakal Dekh Apni” but no one remembers when Tejasswi told him “Tu kayrata ki Nishant hai” so you need to understand it’s happening from both sides and not to blame only one person.

Well, there is no doubt that Vikas has a very valid point about Karan and Tejasswi and the fans did miss him in this season as he also likes Rakhi entertains the audience, and brings a lot of twists and turns in the game which makes it interesting to watch.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta is back in the house; Arshi is shocked!)