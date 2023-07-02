Bigg Boss 15 first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal fulfills his dream as he purchases his dream car

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of Bigg Boss and now finally he fulfils his dream has he purchased his dream car.
MUMBAI :Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines both inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the center of attraction and created havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show, but he won the hearts of the audiences.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

He was also seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he received a lot of love and support from the audiences.

The actor was last seen in the supernatural show Naagin 6 where he played one of the leads in the serial.

Recently, the actor welcomed a new member into his house. The young lad purchased a new car for himself.

He shared the photos on social media where he is seen posing with his mom, sister, and brother–in–law, and captioned it saying “Shukar shukar shukar! Can't explain in words what it means to me”

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik with a lot of hard work and dedication has come a long way and he has finally he has fulfilled his dream and purchased his dream car.

The actor looks super excited and happy about taking his new purchase home.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

