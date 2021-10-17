Bigg Boss 15: Flashback! This is what happened when Pratik Sejapal challenged Miesha Iyer in Ace of Space Season 1

MUMBAI: Pratik and Miesha are currently seen in the Bigg Boss 15 house where the two are having some differences. They keep having fights.

Pratik and Miesha were contestants on Ace of Space Season 1 where the two were rumoured to be in a relationship, though there is no confirmation on the same.

We came across a throwback video of Pratik and Miesha where he challenged her to eat a full plate of food, as she doesn’t like to eat and hardly eats. He doesn’t like that as he loves to feed people and wants their stomach to be filled completely.

In the video, one can see how Pratik brings the thali in front of Miesha and tells her that within 15 minutes, she should finish the food.

Miesha being a sport she accepts the challenges and begins to eat. She says that never in her life she has eaten chicken with a bone. This is the first time, and she completes the challenge and goes back in style.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Check out the FIRST PROMO of the premiere day by Salman Khan; it's sizzling hot! )

Well, during Ace of Space, both Pratik and Miesha were good friends, but post the show, things went bad between the two and they lost touch until they met once again as contestants on Bigg Boss 15.

They don’t get along with each other but have begun to be a bit cordial.

Bigg Boss 15 is a show run by Pratik as he is only seen on the show and is giving a lot content to the audience.

Well, let's see if Pratik and Miesha can mend their differences and begin a new bond of friendship in the coming days.

What do you think?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(VIDEO CREDIT : YOUTUBE, MTV, VOOT, END 2 START)