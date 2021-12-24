Bigg Boss 15: High Voltage Drama! Fans slam Rakhi Sawant for creating breast implants drama

MUMBAI: Again, a new drama in the Bigg Boss 15 house where Rakhi Sawant was seen blaming Shamita Shetty for pushing her badly which has damaged her breast implants. This happened after she said that Devoleena Bhattacharjee had won the task. Shamita Shetty said she was the person who put the egg in the dragon pit. The two started abusing one another.

Rakhi Sawant got flared after she referred to her as an idiot. Rakhi Sawant came charging at home. Shamita Shetty kept on telling Rakhi Sawant not to come close. Finally, she ended up pushing Rakhi Sawant. After that, she started crying. The lady said that Shamita Shetty had touched Rakhi Sawant's breasts. She revealed that she had implants and they hurt.

Later, Rakhi Sawant told Tejasswi Prakash that the silicone implants pose health issues. When the Swaragini actress asked her, she said that she had to do some surgeries for her career in Bollywood. Rakhi Sawant admitted that with age these things did pose issues. Fans had mixed reactions listening to this. This is what some people said...

One of the fans reacted, “Whats this behaviour #ShamitaShetty’Push bhi karo aur phir rob hi khud. You are so repetitive with that crying after getting violent, same what you did with #MooseJattana and now #RakhiSawant.

While another one said, “Why #Teja pretends to be innocent, it’s fake as #RakhiSawant. Very clearly #ShamitaShetty pushed on her shoulder, and Rakhi the drama queen started crying on fake implants damage…This is getting so irritating now…why such morons are even entertained on national TV..?

A netizen took a dig at Rakhi Sawant and said, “#ShamitaShetty soo proud of you….you played so well…n that push so needed…#RakhiSawant ki sympathy card chalu ho gaya…And bheja kuch vi ho Shamita ke oppose me bolne k liye aa hi jati despo #BB15.

Credit: BollywoodLife