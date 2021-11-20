Bigg Boss 15: High Voltage Drama! Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal RAGE in anger amid Neha's birthday celebration

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 latest episode showcases high intensified drama to attract audience's attention. It was Neha’s birthday and housemates brought a cake and candle to celebrate the occasion.

During the celebration, they tell Pratik to sort out the issues. Later in the day, Neha and Pratik talk in the garden area. Pratik starts by saying, “I am genuinely sorry for everything. I didn’t mean and want anything to happen that had happened. I am feeling guilty and you don’t understand what I am going through. I didn’t have any intention to fight with you. I feel bad about all the mean things said. I may be loud but I am not mean.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar to grace Weekend Ka Vaar alongside Salman Khan

Neha too speaks her heart out, “Even I feel bad about all the things you have said to me. You are very rude. Nobody ever in my life have spoken to me like this.” Pratik replies that even she has been very mean to him. “Neha, even I am telling you that nobody has spoken to me about such mean things in my life. I have not lied to you,” Pratik says.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! This is why Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, and Moose Jattana won’t be entering the house as wild cards

Meanwhile, Neha rages in anger, “So every 10 days you change people and your feelings remain the same? Is that who you are?”

They accuse each other of judging the other. Neha says, “You don’t know what all I have been through. In 20 years of my life there has never been a scandal. But I took the fall for you because I had trust in your feelings. But it doesn’t matter to you. What else do I say?”

Credit: TOI