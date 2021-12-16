Bigg Boss 15: High-Voltage Drama! Shamita Shetty passes sarcastic remarks against Tejasswi Prakash for supporting Devoleena Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: With season 15 of Colors TV’s most controversial show ‘Bigg Boss’ moving ahead towards the finale, the housemates are seen to tighten their belts. In the upcoming episode, a fight would be seen between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash. Tejasswi takes a stand for Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the incident where Abhijeet Bichukale demands a kiss from her.

As per the latest promo, Tejasswi Prakash is seen telling Shamita Shetty that there are several jokes being made upon Devoleena but that doesn't mean she won't react to which Shamita reacts and tells Tejasswi that she can't get to choose when she is comfortable and when she's not.

Shamita Shetty yells at Tejasswi and says, "Stop stretching every f*****g fight" and shouts, "ek hi hai sachchai ki putli" (Statue of truth). Tejasswi says, "aap galat bol rahe ho" (You are saying wrong). Shamita Shetty replies to Tejasswi saying, "I don't give a f**k."

Later, Tejasswi will also be seen having an argument with Rashami Desai. As per the other clips in the promo, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai are again at loggerheads where Rashami called her an "opportunist." On the other hand, Devoleena said that Rashami just wants somebody to dance to her tunes every season. In season 13, she had her and now she has Umar Riaz.

Rashami, on the other hand, tells Devoleena that she is trying her best to reconcile but Devoleena isn't allowing the friendship to be rekindled.

