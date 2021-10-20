'Bigg Boss 15': Housemates banished to the jungle for not following rules

MUMBAI: 'Bigg Boss 15' is set to see interesting twists in the days ahead, one being that the housemates who haven't been following the rules will be declared 'junglewasis' and two contestants will bid goodbye to 'Bigg Boss' house.

Bigg Boss, in fact, has decided to get tough and punish the contestants for bad behaviour. Those who haven't been following the rules and are not taking the show seriously are being sent out of the house and into the jungle. This, naturally, has shocked the contestants and each one is busy pointing an accusing finger at the other.

To aggravate matters, Nishant Bhat, who was recently chosen captain, has to come up with eight names who will not be safe in the coming eviction rounds.

Not only that, the entire group has to nominate two people who haven't yet made any substantial contribution to the game. These two will have to bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house soon.

('Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.)

SOURCE : IANS