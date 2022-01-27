Bigg Boss 15: Interesting! This is how Rajiv Adatia reacts to Tejasswi Prakash’s ‘Aunty Remarks’ for Shamita Shetty

MUMBAI: In a previous episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash age shamed Shamita Shetty during a task. Now, ex-contestant Rajiv Adatia, who is also Shamita's rakhi brother, has come forward in her support.

On Wednesday, Rajiv was spotted with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana. When paparazzi asked Rajiv who he thinks will win the game, he said, “Jo sabse achha game khel raha hai woh hai Shamita (Shamnita is the best player on the show). She is the best in the house, bohot acchi khiladi hai (She is a very good player)."

Also Read: Aww…Rajiv Adatia catches up with good friend Umar Riaz post his eviction from Bigg Boss 15!

When Rajiv was asked about Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra's popularity outside the show, Rajiv said, “Dono khush hain toh hum khush hain (If they are happy together then we are happy for them). I was a bit upset with Tejasswi, kal jo bola aunty wagerah (yesterday she called Shamita aunty). Woh aunty dikhti nahi hai, itni young lagti hai matlab kahan se lagti hai aunty. Matlab mujhe achha nahi laga yeh statement (Shamita doesn't look like an aunty. From which angle does she look like an aunty? I didn't like Tejasswi's statement)."

Also Read: Friendship Goals! Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestants Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia dine out together

Tejasswi was later heard commenting on Shamita saying, ‘Lo aunty chadh gayi us pe bhi (Aunty is after him as well).’ Shamita got angry at the remark and responded with, “It’s a task and you have no business calling me an aunty.”

Credit: Hindustan Times