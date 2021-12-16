Bigg Boss 15: Interesting! Nishant Bhatt and Rajiv Adatia discuss about the fight between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale say “Devoleena is not wrong but now Abhijeet should maintain a distance with her”

MUMBAI:Devoleena and Abhijeet had entered the house as a wild card contestant and since day one the actress has been grabbing the headlines for her continued fights in the BB house with almost all the contestants in the house.

In the past few episodes, we have seen how she has got into fights with Rashami Desai, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Rajiv and yesterday with Nishant Bhatt.

In the upcoming episode, Abhijeet would be seen robbing all the things in the museum and he would touch Devo’s cheeks and tell her that he will take a kiss from her and won’t leave her that easily.

Devoleena loses her cool and tells him that he shouldn’t be crossing the limits with her and this is not cool and she makes a ruckus inside the house and the contestants do support her in this matter.

Now during the live feed Nishant and Rajiv were seen discussing this incident where Rajiv said he is not saying that Devoleena is wrong but I can say that Abhijeet didn’t do anything intentionally.

To which Nishant replied saying “Whatever Devo said is what she felt and we cannot question that, but Abhijeet thinks that he is a good friend with Devo and if anything wrong happens she will come and tell him but that’s not the case. I have told him to say sorry and told him to keep a distance with her” as now even with little fun she can make a ruckus out of it.

The fight between Devoleena and Abhijeet is not a small one and this is going to be a big issue in the house.

