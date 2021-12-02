Bigg Boss 15! Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal at loggerheads; the latter threatens to break Karan’s head

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss house is grabbing the audience’s attention with its high voltage dramas and interesting games. The new promo shared by the makers of the show witnesses Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal at loggerheads with each other, once again where they end up accusing each other.

As per the promo, the two got aggressive during a task where Pratik accused Karan of kicking him. Karan denies and Pratik says that he will break his head before going outside the Bigg Boss house. "Main sar phaadke hi jaunga yahan se, yaad rakhna," said Pratik. He further stated, "Mentor tu tha mera, yahan tu ekdum ghatiya hai, thu hai thu."

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz is upset with Pratik Sehajpal, says he is only trying to impress the VIP members

Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, asks him to check the cameras if he kicked him and also challenges him open to attack him. Pratik Sehajpal cries and says, "Mere ko rona aa raha hai, kya karoon (I feel like crying), and to what extent can this go? I just want to know that."

Also Read: Ouch! Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra shows his Kabir Singh avatar again as Teja discusses game strategy with this person

This isn't the first time that Pratik and Karan had a fight. During one of the earlier tasks, Earlier Karan had choke slammed him and it became a topic of discussion. Karan has stated time and again that he gets affected by Pratik's actions and he is his weakness.

Credit: ETimes