Bigg Boss 15': Karan, Tejasswi, Vishal keen on nominating Miesha

MUMBAI : 'Bigg Boss 15' housemates Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali are secure in the eviction round. Now the contestants have to select housemates who should be nominated for eviction.

Karan, Tejasswi and Vishal have made up their minds to target Miesha. While Tejasswi feels she is hardly involved in the show, Vishal believes that she can switch on anyone at any moment. Karan has least faith in her. But Jay has a different way of thinking. He keeps defending her.

Now there is a fight between Tejasswi, Jay, Karan and Vishal. As Jay is not keen on nominating Miesha, all three continue to argue with him.

In addition to this a serious fight took place between Umar and Simba. Everyone tried to calm them down but things turned out to be worse.

'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

SOURCE : IANS

