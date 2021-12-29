Bigg Boss 15 : Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli advises Umar Riaz to play the game alone says “ You can play the game alone and it’s sad to see you asking for support”

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Season 14. From being the first confirmed sadasya to being the first finalist of the show, the actress surely gave her heart and soul to Bigg Boss, leaving no stone unturned to entertain her fans.

Nikki was never seen complaining or playing any sympathy card despite taking negative comments.

She was named ‘Task queen’ for her terrific performance in whatever task was allocated by Bigg Boss.

Post exiting the Bigg Boss house, Nikki has become a household name and she is in much demand and has been offered a lot of projects.

During her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Nikki got along with almost everyone baring a few.

She was last seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 where she was afraid of each and every stunt.

The actress has been following this season of Bigg Boss and she keeps expressing her views on this season.

Umar is a very strong contestant of the show and the audience loves to see him gameplay. But these days he is seen playing along with Rashami and he keeps finding for support in others which hasn’t gone down well with Nikki.

The actress took on to social media and said that “ Umar Come on, play alone na, You can, You are strong enough. We feel bad when you have so much potential to do but then you end up asking support from the housemates”

Well, there is no doubt that Umar can play the game all alone and he doesn’t need anyone’s support.

