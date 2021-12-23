Bigg Boss 15: Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli reveals the winner of the show, shares her feelings for Pratik and Umar, feels this season is very boring

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Season 14. From being the first confirmed sadasya to being the first finalist of the show, the actress surely gave her heart and soul to Bigg Boss, leaving no stone unturned to entertain her fans.

Nikki was never seen complaining or playing any sympathy card despite taking negative comments.

She was named ‘Task queen’ for her terrific performance in whatever task was allocated by Bigg Boss.

Post exiting the Bigg Boss house, Nikki has become a household name and she is in much demand and has been offered a lot of projects.

During her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Nikki got along with almost everyone baring a few.

She was last seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 where she was afraid of each and every stunt.

The actress has been following this season of Bigg Boss and has been a supporter of Pratik and has always flaunted her liking for him.

While talking to media she was asked about this season to which she said that “Pratik is doing well on the show but even Umar Riaz is a very good player and I really like him. He doesn’t hurt people, especially girls and it's sophisticated. But the person who deserves to win is Shamita Shetty for sure. I am glad I was a part of Bigg Boss 14 and not this season because it’s too boring as nothing great is happening this season.”

Well, there is no doubt that Shamita is playing well and she has all the potential to win the show.

