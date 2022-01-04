Bigg Boss 15: Kya Baat Hai! Kamya Punjabi supports Pratik Sehajpal, says “So proud of you; you have matured a lot in the house and so has your game!

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is one of the strongest contestants of the show, and since day one, he has been making headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT where he created havoc in the house.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with the housemates and never got along with most of them, and the same continued in Bigg Boss Season 15.

In the initial two weeks, we did see how he fought with Jay and grabbed headlines. During the tasks, he gives his hundred percent.

The audiences feel that he is the only contestant who gives so much content to the show and makes it so entertaining.

The fandom that Pratik has is at another level, his followers keep trending him on social media.

Many celebrities are coming out and supporting Pratik and saying that there are high chances of him winning the show.

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi come out and supported the young lad. The actress said, “So proud of you Pratik. You have matured a lot in the house and so has your game. Win it, boy.”

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik is playing the game extremely well and he has a huge possibility of winning the game.

