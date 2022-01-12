Bigg Boss 15 : Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash share a passionate lip – lock in the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are two very strong contestants of the Bigg Boss house. Since day one they have built a strong bond with each other and finally have admitted that they are in a relationship.

In the past few weeks, the two have been facing a lot of problems and their relationship is going through an up and down swing.

The last few episodes one did see how Karan and Tejasswi did have arguments and fights with each other, to an extent where Karan didn’t even support Tejasswi during the ticket to finale task and didn’t help to secure herself in the finale round.

During the weekend ka vaar episode, we did see how Salman and the Kasmera who was the guest on the show lashed out at Karan and told him how he needs to behave with Tejasswi, and that he needs to take a stand for her, post that to which Karan had told Teja that they need to seriously think about their relationship.

In yesterday’s episode we did see how Tejasswi went to Karan and sorted things out and told him that she really loves him and that no one in the house is as important to her than him.

Karan also tells her that he loves her a lot and that she is his priority and he doesn’t mean to hurt her and that they can sort out things with each other.

After, the two had a conversation with each other, the two shared a passionate lip – lock which was shown during the live feed and the fans have captured it.

Well, it seems like both Tejasswi and Karan have sorted their differences and are back again and have proved that in relationship ups and downs happen but to stick together is what matters the most.

