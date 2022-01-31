Bigg Boss 15: Kya Baat Hai! Post the finale, Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu has a special message for Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 finally ended, and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show and Pratik was the first runner-up.

Many celebrities were supporting Pratik and wanted him to win the show, but in the end, Tejasswi won, and many people were disappointed.

The one celebrity who was following this season and rooting for Pratik was Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu.

Very often we did see her sharing messages for Pratik and cheering for him. She said that he had played a very dignified game and he should be reaching the finale of the show. She had wished him luck.

When Tejasswi had insulted Shamita, said the worst things to her, and misbehaved with the actress, Bipasha has said that the things she has said are not acceptable and that if she would be the winner of the show, it would set a wrong example.

Finally, Tejasswi was declared the winner of the show, and post the finale, Bipasha shared a message for Pratik. She shared his photo and captioned it saying, “God Bless you Pratik, you are a complete winner.” Bipasha definitely didn’t want Tejasswi to win.

Well, it was a given that Tejasswi would win the show as she had won many online polls. Teja won the trophy, but Pratik won many hearts.

