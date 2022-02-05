Bigg Boss 15 : Kya Baat Hai! Pratik Sehajpal follows the steps of late actor Siddarth Shukla

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is one of the strongest contestants of the show and since day one he has been making headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT where he was the center of attraction and created havoc in the Bigg Boss house.

Almost every day he used to have fights with his housemates and never got along with everyone baring a few and the same continued in Bigg Boss Season 15.

In the initial two weeks, we did see how he fought with Jay and grabbed the headlines, and especially during the tasks he gives his hundred percent and tries to win the tasks.

The fans thought that he deserved to win the show but unfortunately, he couldn’t and he turned out to be the first finalist of the show.

Post the finale the audiences were upset and disappointed by the decision and they felt bad for Pratik as they felt that he had all the potential to win the show.

During Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik had said that he is a big fan of Siddarth Shukla and he has idolized him and is a huge fan of the former winner of the show.

Now during one of the interviews said that “During my game in Bigg Boss OTT and Season 15 whenever I felt helpless in a situation and was stuck in the house, I used to always think what Siddarth Shukla would do, and then proceed ahead and he is the only person I have admired”

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik has been a strong player in both Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss Season 15, and no wonder in both the games he became the finalist of the show.

