Bigg Boss 15 : Kya Baat Hai! Remo D'Souza and Salman Khan plan a dance competation for the contestants

MUMBAI: The much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar episode has arrived and today the contestants would know how they have performed this week considering the fact that so much happened.

A lot has happened in the Bigg Boss house this week all thanks to Devoleena as she was the one who has maximum fights with the housemates and brought in so much negativity.

One also saw how the friendship of Tejasswi, Umar, and Karan is drifting away especially because Umar has lots of issues with Teja and that he cannot forgive her for the slap comment that she had told him.

Salman would be taking the case of the contestants but will be also having some fun segments with them.

As we had reported earlier, that ace choreographer Remo will be gracing the show and would be having some fun segments with Salman Khan and the contestants.

Remo will organize a dance competation among the contestants and Salman and he would be giving them points.

In the video, one can see how well Shamita and Rakhi perform and they show their sexy moves, but the showstopper was Rajiv he killed the dance which left everyone in splits as it was so funny and hailours.

Salman gave Shamita 1 point, Rakhi 2 points,s, and Rajiv -2 points but in a humorous manner.

Well, seems like this round is going to be an interesting one and the audience will have a fun time together.

