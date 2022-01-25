Bigg Boss 15: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty roots for Tejaaswi Prakash’s win, says “I want her to win as she is very entertaining, and I love her humour”

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is a known television personality and has a massive fan following. The actress is known for her performance in serials like Swaragini, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

She had also taken part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she was the entertainment package on the show.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss.

She is a very strong contestant of the house and is seen as the potential winner of Bigg Boss. She is also making news for her relationship with Karan. The audience is loving their pair and has given them the name Tejran.

ALSO READ : Look at what Shehnaaz Gill commented on Siddharth Shukla's latest Instagram post )

Rohit Shetty, who is the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi, had a great rapport with Tejasswi, and he used to keep pulling her leg on the show. He said that he hasn’t seen anyone as mad as the actress.

The director spoke about Tejasswi and said, “I want Tejasswi to win this show because she is very entertaining and a strong contestant. I love her humour.”

Well, there is no doubt that Tejasswi is loved by the audience and has a major chance of winning the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Gulati on his journey and the types of roles he looks forward to doing on OTT )



