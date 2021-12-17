Bigg Boss 15: Kya Baat Hai! This is what BB 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkani has to say about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi’s Jodi was loved by the audiences and their friendship was talked about and made headlines.

The audiences made a sweet hashtag for them #Tejran which became a rage on social media and the fans kept bestowing a lot of love and care on them.

The fans loved watching them together and we have often seen their PDA in the house which caught the eyeballs of the audiences.

In the past episodes, we have seen how celebrities came on the show and told them how their game was getting affected on the show and they had also got a warning from Salman Khan, especially Karan Kundrra.

But these days there are a lot of differences that are cropping up between the two, though they are trying to sort out their problems.

Now, while interacting with the media, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkani spoke about what he thinks about Tejran as a couple. “The two look very cute together and a very lovely filmy type of love story is building in the house and I wish that they find true love in each other and I wish them all the best.”

Well, there is no doubt that the audience loved the Jodi of Karan and Tejasswi and the two are making headlines inside and outside the house.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.