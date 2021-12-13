Bigg Boss 15: Lovely! BB11 contestant Vikas Gupta comes out in support of his friend Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is considered as one of the strongest and most wise players of the Bigg Boss game. He was a contestant during Bigg Boss season 11 and he played the game so well that he got the title of mastermind from the audiences.

Bigg Boss 15 saw a huge change in the game when the makers of the show had introduced the wild cards to increase the TRPs of the show but it didn’t help.

Rashami, Devoleena, Abhijeet, and Rakhi and her husband Ritish entered the house where they are trying their best to play the game.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we did see Rashami break down post her fight with Devoleena as their friendship went for a toss.

We have seen in the last season how Vikas and Rashami shared a very special bond and how she had supported the ace producer in the house.

This time, Vikas has come out and supported Rashami where he took on social media and said, “Hang on Rashami stay strong, this is a tough one but you are tougher.”

Well, there is no doubt that Rashami Desai needs some strength as she has been targeted in the house.

