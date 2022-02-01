Bigg Boss 15: Lovely! Bigg Boss finalist Shamita Shetty talks about her equation with Pratik and Nishant; thanked all the fans for supporting her and she is overwhelmed with the love received

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty’s game was loved by the audience and she was one of the strong players of the game. The viewers did like her game since her OTT days.

The actress was happy when Neha (her best friend) and Raqesh (Her boyfriend) had entered the house and this was the biggest boon for herself.

But it was short-lived when Raqesh had to leave the house owing to health issues and then he never came back on the show and Neha was eliminated from the game.

We did see the emotional outburst of Shamita when the actor got eliminated from the show and she also felt sick and had to leave the house for her medical treatment her fans were worried and wanted to know when the actress will be returning back to the show.

Post that the actress returned back with a bang and never gave up in the game though there were many moments where she was targeted, age shamed, and even said the worst things by Tejasswi but she held herself high and didn’t let herself down and handled it with such dignity.

( ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now” )

The actress after she came out of the house came live on social media and interacted with her fans where she thanked everyone for the love and support she has received she thanked all her fan clubs for the support.

One of her fans said that they love ParNiSha ( Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita) to which Shamita said that she is happy and glad that the audience loved their friendship and she is happy that the three could be each other support and maintain the friendship from OTT days.

In the end, she said that it’s been a very difficult journey and it she wouldn’t have been able to complete it without the love and support of her fans and she thanks everyone for the love they have bestowed on her.

Well, no doubt that Shamita has come along, and finally today after a long struggle she has her own identity.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Audience Verdict! Public predict why Tejasswi Prakash wasn’t trending on social media post her win and Pratik Sehajpal)