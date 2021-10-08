Bigg Boss 15 : Lovely! Bigg Boss season 9 winner Prince Narula comes in support of Karan Kundra, gives a befitting reply to Kushal Tandon who targeted Karan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has had a successful first week, where a lot happened on the show, and the credit goes to the promising contestants.

In the first week, the audience saw Pratik’s fights with Umar and Jay and Karan Kundrra getting miffed with Shamita and calling her “aunty,” which seems to have not gone down well with Kushal Tandon.

Post the incident, Kushal took to social media and slammed the actor for age-shaming Shamita Shetty. He tweeted, “Abee Karan Kundra, you are a janannii, age shaming Shamita? And how old are you bro? 37, pagleeeee get a life and get well soon, charging on Pratik like a dog pack. Actually, you all are doc pack except for Jay and yes, Pratik is a tiger and a graceful tiger.’’

Now, Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula as come out in support of his friend Karan Kundrra and given a befitting reply to Kushal.

Prince took to social media and reminded him of the time when he had targeted Tanisha (Bigg Boss 7) for the same reason: her age.

He further said that everyone’s game is different and he shouldn’t judge, and that if he has the guts, he should tell him this on his face.

Well, Prince has been lending his unconditional support to Karan on the show and once again proved his friendship.

