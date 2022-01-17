Bigg Boss 15: Lovely! Karan Kundra's parents approve of his relationship with Tejasswi

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is just two weeks away from the finale and the contestants are going all out to secure their position in the finale.

The biggest change in the game came when media persons who came into the house selected their Bottom 6 who are in the danger zone and everyone was eliminated from the show and wild card entries were introduced.

Karan and Tejasswi had made it to the Top 5 contestants of the show and the two are very strong contestants in the house.

The fans love to see them play the game and have given them the sweet #hastag Tejran.

But since Karan came in contact with Teja his game has fallen down and whoever has come on the show they have told this to the actor but nothing seems to be working on him and the same things we're told to Tejasswi.

But in the last two three weeks, their relationship is facing some issues but the two talk it out and clear out things.

In today’s episode, Rajiv would re-enter the house and would bring a special gift for the contestants where their families would come on a video call and would give them a special message.

When Karan’s parent's turn comes, they tell him that they are very proud of him and especially his mom says that they have approved of Tejasswi and that she is the perfect match for Karan.

Kara and Tejasswi are happy to hear this and finally, the actor is relieved that his family has given a go-ahead for this relationship.

Well, many relationships happen in the Bigg Boss house but only a few each marriage, and the others fade out.

It will be interesting to see if Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship will last or not post the show?

What do you think would their relationship last?

Do let us know in the comments below?

