Bigg Boss 15: Lovely! Karan Kundrra gives Nishant a reality check, says "Agar Pratik Apne Aap Ko Tagda Khiladi Samajhta Hai, Toh Humlog Uske Baap Bethe Hai Yaha”

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is getting a lot of positive feedback for his stint in the Bigg Boss house and the netizens feel that he is one of the most sort out contestants in the house.

In yesterday’s episode, we did see how well Karan controlled Pratik and Jay in the fight and he was so calmed and managed the situation so well.

He was seen making Jay understand that given bad words is not justified and he shouldn’t stoop to that level, whereas with Pratik he was handling him like a child and trying to calm him down.

Post this major fight Karan was seen talking to Nishant where he told him that this kind of behavior of Pratik won’t work, he can’t keep provoking and expect us to keep quiet as we won’t.

In clear words, he told Nishant that if "Agar Pratik Apne Aap Ko Tagda Khiladi Samajhta Hai, Toh Humlog Uske Baap Bethe Hai Yaha” ( Pratik thinks that he is a very strong player in this game then though we are his fathers sitting out here) he shouldn’t be this overconfident and should be in his limits

He further told Nishant that, the task was going all in a fun way and Pratik wanted to act over smart and hence he came to this side and started to provoke all of us and then the fight went to another level and if he hadn’t interfered then this wouldn’t have happened.

Karan warned Nishant and told him please make him understand and tell him to be within his limits and this shit the Jungle contestants won’t take.

Nishant agrees to his point and says but the fight happened from both sides and it's not Pratik’s fault completely.

Pratik is on the radar of every contestant in the house and since they have been nominated this week, the entire jungle house stands against him.

