Bigg Boss 15: Lovely! Karan Kundrra promises Rashami Desai that he will support Umar Riaz over Tejasswi Prakash in every task

MUMBAI: Umar and Karan’s bonding in the Bigg Boss house is setting major friendship goals in the house. They have built a strong friendship bond since the beginning of the show.

Their alliance has been very strong and the housemates have tried their best to break their bond but all in vain.

Recently, we did see how Umar in spite of having a high fever played the task and gave his hundred percent to it and wanted Karan to win the task and become the finalist of the show and join Rakhi as the VIP member.

Everyone saw the dedication and loyalty that he proved not only in the task but also in the entire show and set major friendship goals.

Karan is touched and overwhelmed by his gesture and has promised Rashami Desai that he would stand by him no matter what.

During the live feed, Karan was heard telling Rashami that “What Umar did for me yesterday is commendable and I am touched the way he fought for me, and next time during the task if I get a chance to do something for him I will stand by him and support him no matter what and won’t have a second thought.”

Rashami tells him that he might keep Tejasswi first to which Karan replied that “Why should I keep her as my priority as I have to live up to my friends also and now that is what I will prove.”

Well, there is no doubt that Umar really takes Karan as his close buddy and always stood by him no matter what.

