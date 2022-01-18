Bigg Boss 15: Lovely! Karan Kundrra’s special gesture for best friend Umar Riaz will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Karan and Umar’s friendship was one of the truest and most genuine friendships in the BB house, and the two proved that true friendships can be formed in a reality show.

Just a week ago, Umar had a physical fight with Pratik, owing to which Bigg Boss had given the audience the power to save him or eliminate him. But a week ago, during the weekend ka vaar episode, he was eliminated from the show, which shocked Karan and Rashami. Both were heartbroken.

Karan couldn’t believe that his best friend wasn’t around. His game also dropped.

Umar was Karan’s biggest support, and the two together were very strong. But unfortunately, because of a physical fight, Umar's journey came to an end.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Sad! Umar Riaz expressed disappointment over his eviction from Bigg Boss house )

Karan did something special post the doctor’s exit from the show. He took Umar photo, which was used for the task, and placed it next to his family members' photos, thus making it clear that Umar is his family and that he misses him a lot. He will definitely meet him once the show is over.

When Umar left the house, Karan had told Tejasswi that till the end, he fought for him and that he would never have a friend like him in his life. He is blessed to have someone like Umar in his life.

That’s a very sweet gesture by the actor. There is no doubt that he and Umar are best friends, and we hope it remains the same post the show.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.