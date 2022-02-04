Bigg Boss 15: Lovely! Karan Kundrra talks about his bond with Umar Riaz says “ No one can come in between us not even Tejasswi because the bond is so strong and it’s for a lifetime

MUMBAI: The top three finalists of the show were Pratik, Tejasswi, and Karan and the journey for these three contestants wasn’t that easy and they had to face a lot of obstacles to reach where they are.

The shocking part is that Karan was eliminated in the second spot and he became the second runner-up of the show and that’s how Tejasswi and Pratik reached the top two contestants of the show.

The audience had predicted that Karan would be in the top two contestants of the show but his elimination has come as a shock to many.

One of the reasons why Karan grabbed the headlines was because of his friendship with Umar which has been the talking point of the game show and they have set major friendship goals on the show.

Recently when Karan was asked about his bond with Umar and how during the show people felt that Tejasswi and Rashami were somewhere trying to bring a misunderstanding between them.

Now Karan has finally reacted to this and he has said that “Between me and Umar no one can come, not Tejasswi nor Rahami, we are friends for life. I know if I would have won the show he would have been proud of me and so would if he would have won I would have felt the same. Nor he is jealous nor I am and to gets a friendship like this someone has to be lucky”

Well, no doubt that the friendship between Umar and Karan was loved by the audience and they love seeing them together as they have set major friendship goals.

