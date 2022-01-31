Bigg Boss 15: Lovely! Karan Kundrra is touched by Umar Riaz’s message, says “I had asked God for a friend like you, and finally, he sent you to me”

MUMBAI : The top three finalists of the show were Pratik, Tejasswi, and Karan, and the journey for these three contestants wasn’t that easy and they had to face a lot of obstacles to reach where they are.

The shocking part is that Karan became the second runner-up and Tejasswi and Pratik became the top two contestants of the show.

The audience had predicted that Karan would be in the top two contestants of the show. The actor's elimination came as a shock to many.

One of the reasons Karan grabbed the headlines was because of his friendship with Umar. It was the talking point of the show, and they set major friendship goals.

During the finale, when Karan was eliminated, Umar had tweeted saying, “You played well my man. Sometimes life doesn’t give you what you want, not because you don't deserve it but because you deserve much more.”

Karan has finally replied to the tweet and told Umar that he always asked God for a friend like him, and finally, he sent Umar to him. He doesn’t need anything else.

Well, there is no doubt that Umar and Karan had a great bond.

