Bigg Boss 15: Lovely! Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin come out in support of Shamita Shetty after her injury was made fun of on Weekend Ka Vaar by Salman Khan and Rakhi Sawan

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty is one of the strongest contestants of the house as the audiences have loved her game in Bigg Boss 15. She is a very strong-headed person and keeps forth her opinions.

Since her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, she has made a very strong fanbase for hersel

She is playing the game well and trying her best to reach the finale of the show.

A few weeks ago, during a task, Shamita had injured her hand and shoulder. Since then, she has been in pain and, at times, is unable to do the task and some work in the house.

Owing to this, during the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman and Rakhi were seen making fun of her hand pain, where Rakhi said that to wash the vessels, her hand pains, but when she has to change her clothes and try different ones for the weekend show, the pain disappears. She also said that Shamita blow-dries her hair, which doesn’t hurt her, but during the task and housework, she remembers the pain.

Shamita felt really bad about the whole thing and broke down in front of Nishant. She said that she can’t take such humiliation about her injury and Rakhi should know where to draw the line. She cries bitterly and Nishant consoles her.

The actress’ boyfriend Raqesh Bapat and her best friend Neha Bhasin have come out in her support and have said making fun of someone’s injury is not cool.

Raqesh took on to social media and said, “Sense of humor? Entertainment? This definitely hitting below the belt; period! Stay safe, take care and see you soon Shamita, your dignity already makes you the winner of the show, and thank you Nishant for always having her back."

On the other hand, Shamita’s best friend Neha also supported the actress and said, “I have seen her in real physical pain when it was there, Her reports showed that frozen shoulder beside many other issues. I miss the simpler days of Bigg Boss OTT where there was space for friendship and love."

She can’t wait for Shamita to come out and spend time at a beach, free from toxicity.

Well, there is no doubt that Shamita through Bigg Boss OTT has found a friend for life in Neha and her soul mate in Raqesh.

