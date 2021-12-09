Bigg Boss 15: Lovely! Salman Khan to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, no replacement to take place

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and over the years has made a special place in the hearts of the audience.

They love watching the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as Salman Khan comes and gives a piece of his mind to the contestants where he tells them how they have performed. While some get praised, some face his anger.

There were some rumours doing the rounds that Salman Khan won’t be hosting this weekend ka vaar episode as he would be off to Riyadh for his Dabangg tour concert.

But as per sources, there wouldn’t be any replacement for this weekend as Salman Khan would be hosting the show, and he would shoot the episode on Saturday instead of Friday.

This week, not as much as happened, but fights have taken place between Rajiv- Shamita, Devoleena-Rashami and Rakhi-Ritesh. Basically, the true relationships in the house have crumbled.

Pratik hasn’t done anything much this week so maybe he won't be picked on by the host.

As far as eviction is considered, the non-VIP contestants have been nominated this week (Karan, Tejasswi, Rajiv, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, and Umar), and one of them would get eliminated from the show.

