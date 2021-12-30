Bigg Boss 15: Major Chaos! Tejasswi Prakash takes jibe at Abhijit Bichhukale for calling Devoleena ‘WIFE’

MUMBAI: Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have been grabbing headlines in Bigg Boss 15. Despite the recent kiss controversy, Devoleena forgave him. However, recently she confronted him about him getting physical and excessive flirting saying that she is not comfortable.

Abhijit had countered her saying that she doesn't love him because he is married. He further alleged that she has fallen in love with Pratik Sehajpal. Devoleena, who is very close to Pratik inside the house denied Abhijit's allegations. And in the latest episode, we saw Devoleena getting a nasty argument with Bichukale over the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task.

Devo lashed out at Abhijeet calling him Kutta and worse than that when she learned that he had been in the plan all along, she lost it and their argument had left everyone in splits as nobody thought Devoleena would make an issue, as it concerned Bichukale.

After the nasty argument, the next day, it was time for the elimination task. In the second round, Bichukale was asked to sit inside the box and count to 28 minutes. The rest of the housemates had to distract him. Karan tried to instigate him saying that he will be tearing up his box of Bichukale and Sons. It worked and Abhijit got agitated.

At first, Bichukale sought help from Rakhi. However, Rakhi Sawant was busy talking to Umar. Abhijit saw Devoleena standing there asked her, 'Kaisi biwi hai re tu?' as she didn't come to his defense.

Now, Abhijit flirtatiously addresses Devo as his biwi. The actress didn't react to it. However, we did see Tejasswi Prakash telling Abhijit that Devo is not his wife and he should stop addressing her like that.

