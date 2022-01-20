Bigg Boss 15: major Conflict! Rashami Desai SLAPS Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the latter’s reaction is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 house has turned into a war zone. Contestants are doing their best to win the Ticket to Finale tasks. However, now the situation seems to be getting out of control.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai who entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as friends have now turned foes. They have been arguing on several matters.

In the latest promo of the show, we see Devo and Rashami fighting hard. Rakhi Sawant who has to chose one between the two as the winner plays mind games. Rashami loses her cool and says that Devoleena is using Rakhi Sawant. Their fight gets so much out of control that Rashami allegedly slaps Devoleena.

The Gopi bahu loses her temper and screams 'How dare you touch me'. Whether Rashami slapped Devoleena or smacked her palm is still unclear through the promo. Rajiv Adatia intervenes and gets Rashami to step away from Devoleena.

