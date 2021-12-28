Bigg Boss 15: Major Controversy! Tejasswi Prakash lashes out at Karan Kundrra for nominating Rashami Desai, check out netizens’ reaction

MUMBAI: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 concluded a couple of minutes ago. Initially, in the episode, we saw Bigg Boss ask the housemates to take the name of one contestant who they want to nominate for eliminations. That contestant will also be out from the race of the Ticket To Finale.

The contestants couldn't come to a consensus and hence Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale are nominated as each of them gets 5 votes from the housemates. Now, during the nomination, the housemates were discussing with each other as to who should they nominate.

Tejasswi nominated Rashami saying that she was backbiting her despite saying that she is her friend. Elsewhere, Karan Kundrra nominated Abhijit Bichukale because he wanted to save Rashami who had the most votes back then.

Soon after Karan announced taking Bichukale's name, Tejasswi lashed out at Karan for trying to save her. Now, netizens are not happy with the fact that Tejasswi wanted Karan to take Rashami's name and nominate her. Netizens have slammed Tejasswi for the same. It seems Karan wanted to nominate Devoleena but Tejasswi refused saying that Devo has been supporting her. Netizens pointed out that Karan has got support from Rashami as well.

One of the netizens tagged Tejasswi as insecure, “Why can Karan not save Rashami as she always supported Karan save him played for him???? Have some shame Teja!!, while the other said, “Teja wants Karan to play according to her…she wants her n Karan to be Umar’s top 2 priorities….

Another netizen trolled Tejasswi for being mean, “Teja kitni mean hai Shamita ko Rashmi nam lene ke liye bol rahi hai or bol rahi Rashmi ki khilaaf main puri duniya lol….”

One of them even tagged her as ‘Double Standards’. Another said, “Teja is jealous of Rashami and wants to control KK’.

Netizens feel that Tejasswi is insecure about Karan bonding and making an alliance in the house. Tejasswi and Rashami Desai seem to be at loggerheads all the time due to Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi feels that Rashami keeps bitching about her behind her back, netizens were quick to point out that she had been speaking about Karan behind his back as well.

Credit: BollywoodLife



