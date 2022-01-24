Bigg Boss 15: Major Drama! Karan Kundrra gets fans to counterattack netizens’ reactions against TejRan’s fight

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 saw a rather shoddy Weekend Ka Vaar. Both the Saturday and Sunday episodes were used to promote the new show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. Fans have slammed the makers for downgrading the show. The only thing that happened was the moment between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's parents. He referred to her mom as Kaku.

His mom said she appreciated the kind of support he gave to Tejasswi Prakash on the show. Salman Khan asked them if the rishta of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra was pakka or not. The two also had some romantic moments.

In one of the clips, they hugged one another. Tejasswi Prakash said she was happy to have found him, and he reciprocated too. However, in the end, Tejasswi Prakash was again upset due to Shamita Shetty. She told him that he talks to her when she is not around. He got upset. Karan Kundrra got up from the bench very angrily. The bench shook and he had to steady it. Some people again started blaming Karan Kundrra as a toxic boyfriend. But fans have come forward to defend him strongly. Take a look at the tweets...

One user wrote, “Here’s the slow mo video how he got ripped over the bench,… Especially for blind ones.

Another user wrote, “Karan hit d table..d bench ws shaken jst as a reflex action..whoever crying and claiming him to be violent 2 gain sympathy..plzz answer to this slap 1st..Is This Is Not Violent Den???

