Bigg Boss 15: Must read! Tejasswi, Abhijeet, and Nishant win the ticket to finale task; Devoleena and Rashmi get into a massive fight

MUMBAI : In yesterday’s episode, Rajiv Adatia entered the house with special powers. Now, he would be selecting between the non-VIP contestants who would play the ticket to finale task.

In the upcoming episode, the contestants play the ticket to finale task and Rajiv is the sanchalak. During the task, Devoleena and Rashami plan how they will support each other. Rashami tells her that if she gets a chance, she will call her in her place, and Devoleena says the same.

When the task begins Devoleena will stab Rashami in the back, and instead of calling her, she will call Abhijeet. That’s when Rashami would tell everyone that Devoleena flipped and that she has lost her trust. They get into a heated argument, and Devo tells the actress that she is a selfish person.

( ALSO READ : BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt refuses to support Vishal Kotian for the captaincy task, says “I don’t trust you anymore” )

Post that, in the fourth round, when Rashami had to choose between Abhijeet and Devoleena, she chose Abhijeet, and thus, he won the ticket to finale task along with Tejasswi and Nishant.

Now, it would be these three contestants who would be fighting for the ticket to finale, and one of them would become a VIP member and would enter the finale week.

Well, all three contestants are very strong, and it will be interesting to see who would enter the finale week.

Who according to you be the winner of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship as they have a massive fight )