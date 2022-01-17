Bigg Boss 15: Must Watch! Salman Khan pulled Tejasswi Prakash’s leg by rooting romance between Karan and Shamita

MUMBAI: A new promo for Sunday’s Bigg Boss 15 ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode showed Rakhi Sawant and Salman Khan proposing to set Karan Kundrra with Shamita Shetty, much to the chagrin of Tejasswi Prakash. At one point, Tejasswi snapped at Salman and said that such comments are not ‘funny’ to her.

Salman proposed to set them up and joked, “Karan ko Shamita se bhidata hoon kyunki phir dono beheno ka surname ek hi hoga - Kundra (Let me set Karan up with Shamita. Then both sisters will have the same surname - Kundra).” Shamita’s elder sister Shilpa Shetty is married to Raj Kundra.

Rakhi talked about the way Karan and Shamita look at each other, and Salman said that he noticed it too. An angry Tejasswi snapped, “Can anybody ask Karan what the hell he wants?” Even as Salman told her that it is a ‘fact’, Tejasswi retorted, “Mere liye funny nahi hai (It is not funny to me), I don’t want to be a part of this bulls**t.”

Karan and Tejasswi found love on Bigg Boss 15. Her brother Pratik Wayangankar shut down reports of her faking the relationship for the show and secretly dating Krissh Khedekar.

Taking to Instagram Stories, he wrote, “@krisshkhedekar is our cousin, do not make such false narratives.” Krissh issued a clarification as well: “This is to clarify @tejasswiprakash and I are not dating. These are just rumours. @pratik_pgw and @tejasswiprakash are part of family. Stop spreading false news.”

Credit: Hindustan Times