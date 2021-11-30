Bigg Boss 15: Netizens claim Ritesh isn’t Rakhi Sawant’s husband but a cameraman who works for the Bigg Boss team

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant has always been asked about her husband since the day she had made the announcement about her wedding, and until now, she didn’t show his face. The actress revealed it on Bigg Boss 15.

The audience was finally happy to see whom Rakhi has married, but some are speculating whether he is her husband.

If one remembers, last year also when Rakhi entered the show she was questioned about her husband and her marriage to which the actress did reveal why she had married and said that it has been two years since she saw her husband as due to the lockdown he was stuck abroad.

This season, once again she has entered the show but not alone but with her husband Ritesh. She finally proved everyone wrong.

But now the audience suspects if he is really Rakhi’s husband. There is news doing the rounds that he might be a cameraman who was working on Bigg Boss, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Fans have said that it could be that the makers could have brought him in.

What do you think? Is Ritesh Rakhi’s real husband or not?

