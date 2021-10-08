BIGG BOSS 15: Nia Sharma and Rahul Vaidya to be seen along with Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar

MUMBAI: The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be telecast tomorrow, where Salman Khan will be schooling the contestants about how they have performed during the first week of the show.

A lot has happened in the first week, and it will be interesting to see Salman Khan talk to the housemates about it.

As per sources, Pratik is on the radar of Salman Khan, where a very strict warning will be given to him, and there are chances of him getting nominated.

This weekend, along with Salman Khan, the audience would see Nia Sharma and Rahul Vaidya too gracing the show where they would be having some fun sessions with Salman and the contestants.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Check out the FIRST PROMO of the premiere day by Salman Khan; it's sizzling hot! )

For Rahul Vaidya, this would be special as he was the first runner-up of the show last year. He gained a large fan following after it.

Rahul and Nia will grace the show as they would be promoting their upcoming music video “Gare Ki Raat.”

They might do the garba with the contestants of the show.

Well, seems like the first Weekend Ka Waar episode will be an exciting one filled with a lot of bashing of the contestants with a pinch of entertainment.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Check out the FIRST PROMO of the premiere day by Salman Khan; it's sizzling hot!)