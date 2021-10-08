BIGG BOSS 15 : Nia Sharma and Rahul Vaidya to be seen along with Salman Khan on weekend ka waar

MUMBAI: The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be telecasted tomorrow where Salman Khan will be taking the class of the contestants about how they have performed during the first week of the show.

A lot had happened in the first week of the show and it will be interesting to see Salman Khan would be taking whose case this weekend.

As per sources is seems that Pratik will be on the radar of Salman Khan where a very strict warning will be given to him and there are chances of him getting nominated.

This weekend along with Salman Khan the audience would see Nia Sharma and Rahul Vaidya too gracing the show where they would be having sone fun sessions with Salman and the contestants of the show.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Check out the FIRST PROMO of the premiere day by Salman Khan; it's sizzling hot! )

For Rahul Vaidya, this would be special as he was the first runner of the show last year and stayed in the very house and played the game and built a fan following for himself and once again he is back on the show.

Rahul and Nia will grace the show as they would be promoting their upcoming music video “Gare Ki Raat”.

They could be a possibility where they would do a garbe dance with the contestants of the show.

Well, seems like the first Weekend Ka Waar episode will be an exciting one filled with a lot of bashing of the contestants with a pinch of entertainment.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Check out the FIRST PROMO of the premiere day by Salman Khan; it's sizzling hot!)