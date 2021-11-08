Bigg Boss 15: Oh No! Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty’s mistake leaves the housemates without any food; leaves the singer and actress furious

MUMBAI: In yesterday’s episode, we did see Salman Khan announce how this week the contestants would have to play the VIP task and who every enters the role will be eligible to fight for the final race, it’s like a ticket to the final task.

Whichever contestant enters the VIP room will be given special powers and special treatment and every housemate would have to fight for their position.

In this season many times the contestants have broken the rule and Bigg Boss has warned them to not break them or else they would get a major punishment.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss would take away all the ration from the house and keep a limited portion with the contestants as Afsana was sleeping during the task and Shamita was seen only speaking in English and thus because of these two Bigg Boss punishes the entire house.

The house mates question Afsana and Shamita to why are they breaking the rules as now how would they survive as there is no ration in the house and its do difficult as everyone is hungry.

In the past episodes, we have seen how Bigg Boss warned Shamita and Afsana about breaking the rules but seems like nothing was taken seriously.

Shamita gets furious and says that everyone can take her gluten-free food and eat and she doesn’t need anyone she in anger she questions Bigg Boss and tells that she is not the only one who is talking in English but there are others too and why isn’t their name been pulled up for it, this is no done tells the actress.

On the other hand, when the contestants try to explain Afsana she loses her cool and starts hitting herself and once again the contestants try to control her but all in vain.

She also refuses to eat as she tells she is not the only one to sleep as even Simba does the same then only why only her name is pulled up and why all the contestants are gagging upon her.

Well, the entire energy of the house goes down as the ration is cut and they have to eat tasteless food and they hope that Afsana and Shamita don’t break more rules and the entire housemates follow every rule given by Bigg Boss.

