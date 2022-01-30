Bigg Boss 15: OH No! Deepika Padukone evicts Shamita Shetty from the finale race

MUMBAI: Today marks the last episode of Bigg Boss and the finale is happening on a grand scale.

As we saw Nishant walked away with the briefcase of Rs. 10 lakhs and got eliminated from the show and the top 4 finalists of the show were Pratik, Shamita, Karan, and Tejasswi.

The entire cast of the movie Gehraiyaan Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa came on the show and spoke about the movie.

Deepika will be entering the house for an important task where she would be evicting one contestant of the show and they would be walking out with the superstar.

Unfortunately, Shamita would get evicted as she would have got fewer votes than the others and she would say goodbye to show finally and would walk out with Deepika.

And that’s how the show got their top three contestants Tejasswi, Karan, and Pratik and one of them would lift the trophy.

Shamita has had a wonderful journey in the house since her OTT days and she had proved her caliber and had played the game well she deserves to be in the finale but unfortunately, she couldn’t take the trophy home.

The actress was targeting a lot on the show but she held herself with a lot of grace and dignity.

Well, now it will be interesting to see who among the three contestants will be the winner of the show.

Who do you think will be the winner of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below?

