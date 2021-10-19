Bigg Boss 15: Oh NO! Jay Bhanushali upset with Meisha, says “I think of you as a friend and you call me bhai, I didn’t expect this from you”

MUMBAI: Bigg boss fans are super excited to see the high-end drama happening in the house among the contestants. The recent being the rift between Jay Bhanushali and Meisha Iyer during a task that was captained by Tejasswi Prakash.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Jay, Pratik and Nishant were nominated for the captaincy task. However, Pratik spoils Jay’s game by slyly removing screws from the latter’s chariots’ wheels.

Jay had been complaining to Tejasswi that his task was spoiled and Pratik was at fault. However, Tejasswi tells him to find a way to continue the task and not be a ‘sore loser’. A huge fight erupts between Jay and Tejasswi.

Seeing them fight, Meisha confesses that she had seen Pratik removing them from Jay’s chariots. Jay screams saying, ‘Yes, I knew it… chor s**la’. Jay later goes to Meisha and he tells her that he is disappointed in her.

He says, “When I befriend anybody, I maintain the friendship. Had it been anybody else instead of you, who had hidden this information, it wouldn’t have mattered to me. But this coming from you, I am disappointed. I think of you as a friend and you call me bhai, I didn’t expect this from you. You should have revealed this before the task began so that I could take part in the task.”

Miesha tells that she is a friend of Pratik also.

Tejasswi later tells Shamita that Jay’s entire intention was to pull down Pratik instead of participating in the captaincy task.

Tejasswi also reprimands Pratik for spoiling every game even before it begins.

As Jay also spoiled Pratik’s game in return, Nishant was the only one running in the task and became the captain of the house.

Credit: ETimes