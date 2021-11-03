Bigg Boss 15: OH No! Karan Kundrra breaks down cries bitterly; Shamita Shetty consoles him

MUMBAI: Yesterday the viewers saw how the nomination task was on and how the contestants went all out to save themselves from getting nominated this week. Karan, Jay and Tejasswi were the sanchalak of the task.

One did see the massive fight that broke between Umar and Simba where the latter pushed Umar into the pool and got physical with him.

Now during this task another incident to happened where Afsana put allegations on Pratik that he did come so close to her and even touched her which she didn’t like and warned everyone that if next time anyone comes so close to her then she would show them what she is.

Pratik apologizes to her and tells that he had no intention to touch her but then during such a task she too shouldn’t come very close to him.

Jay is also seen saying that in such a task if the woman is an issue, then she should refrain from coming into it because as a task the team members will try their best to win the task.

Karan, on the other hand, takes Afsana’s side and tells that when a woman says that she doesn’t like to be touched then such things should be avoided and the man should apricate that and not say that what he did was right and doesn’t care to what she says.

Karan then gives an example to all which irks Pratik and he tells him that though he is, his mentor he has said the most disgusting thing and that he doesn’t agree to what he said.

Post that Karan breaks down and cries bitterly and Shamita tries to pacify him. He tells her that she is a woman and he felt really bad as he also has a sister and he takes Afsana as his sister and that’s why he voices his opinion. Shamita consoles him and tells him that this is a part and parcel of the game and not to take everything to heart.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan is very emotional and they are things that hurt him.

